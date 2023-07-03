Karuah Roos rugby league stalwarts Daniel Evans and Sam Croese chalk up 100-game milestones

KARUAH Roos rugby league stalwarts Daniel Evans and Sam Croese are held in high esteem in Newcastle-Hunter Mens Northern Conference circles.

They have both reached important milestones for the competition leaders in recent weeks, after chalking up 100 senior appearances each.

Evans, the Roos’ highly-rated hooker, achieved the feat during the club’s 38-22 victory over Raymond Terrace Magpies while goal-kicking half Croese notched up his ton in last Saturday’s shock 42-30 loss to Tea Gardens Hawks at Myall Park.

Both players have given the Karuah club a decade of sterling service since the historic Roos were re-formed back in 2013 after a short hiatus.

A proud Evans, who doubles as the Roos’ Club president, told News Of The Area that “it has been an absolute honour to represent this club and to play 100 matches is most satisfying.

“Sam and I came into the Mens A grade team virtually together and have shared some great moments over the years,” said Daniel.

Both figured prominently in Karuah’s 2016 premiership-winning side along with current team mates in fullback Mitchell O’Bryan, player-coach and forward Dwayne Fleming and experienced utility Mitchell Napier.

That premiership triumph remains a career highlight for the pair.

Daniel was player of the match in the 2016 grand final triumph and has collected some notable trophies for the Roos over the years including player of the year and players’ player and Northern Conference best & fairest last season.

Croese was set to play his 100th match against Waratah Mayfield before the Newcastle Hunter Northern Conference round eight competition fixtures were abandoned because of the tragic death of Aberglasslyn Ants prop Brodie Pearson.

Tea Gardens Hawks put a dampener on Croese’s century celebrations when they inflicted the first loss of the season for the rampant Roos.

Both Daniel and Sam are Raymond Terrace Roosters junior products.

Evans played six seasons with the Roosters from the age of eight – winning back-to-back first division premierships in Under 10s and Under 11s, before spending a season in Under 14s with Hawks Nest.

He linked with Nelson Bay Marlins from Under 15s to 17s before starting his senior career with the Northern Blues reserve grade team.

When his local club Karuah re-formed for the 2013 season, Daniel was quick to come on board.

Croese served the Roosters for ten seasons from Under 7s – winning a title before playing up a year for the Raymond Terrace Magpies Under 18s when they joined Group 21.

After a short stint with Waratah Under 18s, Sam linked with the Roos in 2015 and has since proved a prolific points-scorer and major award winner for the club and one of the best backs in the competition.

By Chris KARAS