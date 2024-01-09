Karuah shines brightly over Christmas and New Year’s



WINNERS in Karuah’s fabulous Christmas 2023 Lights and Pallet Tree competitions have been announced, with some stunning entries making it a very difficult process indeed.

“Over 200 voting entries were received in 2023, making it the highest-engaged vote to date,” Karuah Progress Association (KPA) President Breanna Landwehr told NOTA.



“Participants were rated on a scale of one to ten (ten being highest), with total points counted, and we can now announce the residence and business winners!”

Competition was delightfully intense, as several residences pulled out all the stops to produce a lit-up wonderland of festive lights and figures to decorate the town on its namesake river.

Some locals decorated both their front and back yards, and even erected indoor tableaux of Santa’s visit that could be seen through the windows.

First Place Residence went to 78 Peachey Circuit with 759 points, followed by Second Place to 18 Alice Street (580 points), and Third Place/‘Most Creative’ going to 61 Peachey Circuit with 440 points.

‘Best Business’ seemed to be a hands-down victory to Daily Dose, with 1053 points counted.

The Pallet Tree competition was also won by Daily Dose, while 61 Peachey Circuit and 40 Alice Street respectively took out second and third places.

“The lights were unbelievable in our street, Santa even set up one of his sleighs to pose for photos with the kids,” Marion Brown, from the KPA, told NOTA.

“We also had two new prizes come in after our last meeting, and it has been proposed that they be allocated to some of the runners-up.”

By Thomas O’KEEFE

