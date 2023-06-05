Karuah’s Titan Martial Arts win International Open Taekwondo Championships

MASTERS from Karuah’s Titan Martial Arts have taken out one of the largest taekwondo events in Australia, from 22-23 April.

Held in Melbourne, the 3rd Global international Open Taekwondo Championships / United ITF Australian Titles brought together over 40 different schools Australia-wide, with international contingents from countries like New Zealand and Nepal also competing.

In an Olympic-style medal tally, Titan Martial Arts, which featured fighters from its schools in Karuah, Raymond Terrace, Nelson Bay and Seaham, placed first overall, with ten gold, six silver and four bronze medals, and a grand total of 46 points at the top of the ladder.

Among the top medal winners were Elektra Mills, who won Gold for Adult Team Patterns, Silver for Patterns and Bronze for Sparring.

Cathryn Page, Titan’s Karuah Branch Manager, won two Gold medals, for Adult Women’s Sparring and Adult Teams Pattern.

As a result of the team’s success, Coach/Chief instructor Michael Omay was inducted into the International Taekwondo Federation Hall of Fame by Master Michael Muleta.

“Taekwondo is my passion, it makes me feel like who I really am,” Cathryn Page, who has more than fifteen years of martial arts and holds a first degree black-belt, told News Of The Area.

“It is such an enlightening experience, meeting likeminded people, you share a passion, learn what you are made of,” Ms Page described the event, adding, “I would encourage anyone to give it a go.”

Ms Page has also trained in the arts at Bulahdelah, and the school has classes across the region, including Minmi and Anna Bay.

By Thomas O’KEEFE