Kaylee shares story through Wishmaker Month campaign



TOMAREE High School student Kaylee Hodgson is a childhood cancer survivor and an ambassador for Make a Wish Australia.

Kaylee was diagnosed with high risk Leukaemia in 2019 and needed a life saving bone marrow transplant.



She was finally declared cancer free in 2020.

In 2022, after regaining her strength and Covid restrictions allowed travel again, Kaylee was granted a wish through Make a Wish Australia.

Her wish was to go to the snow.

After being an ambassador for Make a Wish in 2022, Kaylee was chosen as a Wishmaker Kid for 2023.

She now features in the Hungry Jack’s Wishmaker campaign, helping raise much needed money for future Wishmaker Kids by sharing her story.

Kaylee travelled to Sydney a few months back to film for the Hungry Jack’s Wishmaker Month which commenced last week.

As part of the campaign, Kaylee’s photo and story will feature in Hungry Jack’s restaurants all over Australia.

For the next month you can purchase a star at Hungry Jack’s, with 100 percent of donations going to Make a Wish Australia.

“When I was in hospital and I was having a lot of chemo and medicine and radiation, my parents would remind me that each little step would be one step closer to being free and enjoying a wish,” Kaylee told News Of The Area.

“It was something to look forward to and got me through hard times.

“I had never felt snow and I really wanted to know what it felt like.

“They organised so many things for me while we were there.

“I got to snowboard, toboggan, have a fire, be filmed like a movie star!

“Make a Wish definitely made my wish come true!”

Prior to Kaylee’s life saving bone marrow transplant, the Hodgson’s were instructed by their oncologist to take a mini-getaway somewhere local to enjoy time together as a family.

“That holiday was filled with fear and worry and sadness,” Kaylee’s mum Alana Hodgson said.

“When Kaylee’s wish was fulfilled we didn’t have to organise a single thing and we were able to make positive, happy, lifelong memories together as a family,” she said.

By Marian SAMPSON