KCC Men's Golf Report

Dan Morgan, Ben Morgan, Jarryd Bird, Steve James, Mick Murray and Dylan Rumble.

THURSDAY Richard Bligh-Jones won A grade with 39pts.

Adam Chaffey came out on top of a strong B grade field with 44pts.

Jack O'Hara had 43 to dominate C grade.

The "Mystery Sixes" went to Richard Griffiths (43) and Terry Case (32) who combined for 72pts.

Allan Property Group Monterey sponsored Saturday's Stableford.

Ben Morgan took out A grade with 39pts.

Michael Knowles bested B grade with 40.

C grade went to Mark Robertson with 39.

NTP on the 9th ($88) was won by Jarryd Bird.

Meanwhile the KCC Men's Div 1 Pennants team are still in contention for the LNC flag after defeating Taree 3.5->2.5 at Harrington on Sunday.

By Danny LLOYD