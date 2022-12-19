Keep kids safe around water

LEARN how to make your home pool safe this summer and help reduce tragic drowning deaths to zero.

Drowning is the number one cause of accidental death in children under five.



Children can drown quickly and silently, often without making any noise or splashing.

Non-fatal drownings can result in permanent disability.

Swimming pools account for the majority of infant drownings.

Before buying or using any type of home pool, make sure you know the latest laws and safety precautions that apply to it.

A swimming pool is anything that can be filled with water to a depth of 30cm or more and is used for swimming, wading, paddling or any other human aquatic activity.

This includes inflatable pools bought at places like supermarkets.

All such pools need to meet strict Australian laws requiring registration as well as approved, properly maintained fencing.

“Fences deteriorate over time. A pool fence or gate in disrepair can easily provide a child with unsupervised access to a pool,” said MidCoast Council’s Executive Manager Liveability and Sustainable Development, Gary Mead.

“Now’s a great time to check, fix and maintain your home pool and surrounds.”

Council can help you ensure your home pool meets safety requirements. For any pool with a depth capacity 30cm or greater, you need to:

● Register your pool at www.swimmingpoolregister.nsw.gov.au

● Obtain a Certificate of Compliance for your pool by engaging a Council accredited certifier or an E1 accredited certifier www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Development/.

When using your pool, remember children must be supervised by an adult at all times – that means your total attention, with no distractions such as mobile phones. Make sure you’re always within arms’ reach of any child under five years of age.

Get familiar with the home pool safety checklist from Royal Life Saving Australia at www.royallifesaving.com.au/stay-safe-active/locations/water-safety-at-home.