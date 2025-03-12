Kelly wins in low scoring golf



THERE was not a single Gloucester Veteran Golfer able to play to their handicap in the veterans’ outing at the Gloucester course on Tuesday 4 March.

Ken Kelly did best just one under for a win on a heavy course that might well have accounted for the low scoring generally.

The event was an Individual Stableford sponsored by Penny and Brian Mitchell.

The winner was Ken Kelly with his 35 Stableford points.

Ball winners were Arthur Poynting34, Derek Wand 33, Paul Griffiths and Steve Hurworth 32, with the last ball going on a countback to Gary Peters 31.

The Nearest-to-the-Pin at the 4th and 13th holes was won by Peter McIntyre; Paul Griffiths did the job at the 6th and 15th holes.

By Peter WILDBLOOD