Kempsey’s Chris Walsh to contest Cowper for One Nation



KEMPSEY’S Chris Walsh has been announced as the One Nation candidate for Cowper in the upcoming Federal election.

Mr Walsh’s policy focuses include immigration reform, support for small business, bringing down the cost-of-living, and tax relief for households.



He has also signalled support on social media for Australia to exit from the United Nations, World Health Organisation and World Economic Forum, and for an inquiry into the use of puberty blockers and gender reassignment surgery.

“Our nation needs change,” Mr Walsh posted to social media.

“Let’s unite together to bring back peace, hope and joy to our families, communities and our country.

“When this federal election is called and the major parties start making promises and splashing your money around, don’t be fooled.

“One Nation will put the cleaners through our government to find your money which is being squandered and wasted.”

Born in Port Macquarie, Mr Walsh attended primary and high school locally before entering the workforce as a labourer.

He later operated his own landscape business in Port Macquarie and surrounds, before taking on multiple roles at Kempsey Adventist School.

“Chris comes to politics, not as a budding politician, but as a father and grandfather seeking to help secure a bright future for the next generation,” reads One Nation’s endorsement of Mr Walsh.

“Previous governments have destroyed the family unit, given Australia’s resources away, destroyed local businesses by sending manufacturing offshore, and are currently wasting tax money on green energy.

“With the current government allowing unsustainable amounts of immigrants into the country, foreign companies and organisations dictate how our country operates; putting hard working Australians second.”