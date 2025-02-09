Ken and Una Howe celebrate 60 years of marriage



KEN and Una Howe are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Saturday, 8 February with a family brunch at Pacific Bay Resort in Coffs Harbour.

Residents of Coffs for 50 years, the couple say there is no secret to their long to happy marriage.



“At the end of the day, it gets back to respect for each other and recognising each other’s talents and strengths,” Una said.

“Be a good listener and communicator, and strive towards creating a harmonious, loving environment with a healthy sense of humour.”

Ken was born in Sydney in 1934 and Una was born in Toowoomba in 1941, growing up on the family farm in Dalby.

The pair were both working in Perth, Western Australia when they met in 1963.

Una’s sister, Dell, and her husband, Gordon, were also living in Perth.

Ken worked with Gordon and decided to invite Ken, who was newly transferred from Sydney, for a home cooked meal one night to meet Una.

The rest, as they say, is history.

They married in Toowoomba on 6 February 1965; Ken was 30 years old and Una (nee Flegler) was 23.

Ken was the Perth Branch Manager of International Harvester and Una was a midwife working at the King Edward Memorial Hospital.

They welcomed their first daughter, Belinda Leigh, in February 1967, before their son Craig Andrew arrived in December 1968.

Ken’s work then moved to Melbourne, so the family relocated.

Wendy May completed the family in July 1971.

Ken and Una made the decision to give up corporate life and relocated to Coffs Harbour in November 1974 to commence self-employment, founding Howe’s Truck & Tractor business, which ran until the mid-1980s.

The family moved into a home in Raleigh Street in December 1974, purchasing the property a couple of years later.

Ken and Una still reside there today.

During these years Ken and Una were active with a number of community organisations.

Ken got involved with Coffs Harbour Rotary, where he supported the group’s bowel cancer screening program.

He is also still a keen member of Coffs Harbour Men’s Shed.

Una was involved with her children’s various school committees, the Masons, Inner Wheel, CWA and recently just gave up sewing mastectomy cushions after more than 20 years of service.

She is also a keen tennis player.

Locally the Howe children attended Coffs Harbour Public School and The Jetty High School.

All three children have since married and have blessed Ken and Una with seven grandchildren – Rhiannon, Alexander, Jeremy, James, Sam, Jack and Harrison.

By Andrea FERRARI

