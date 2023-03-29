Kendal Whitelaw relishing 2023 with the Nambucca Roosters

SEVEN-YEAR-OLD Kendal Whitelaw has been creating waves at Nambucca Roosters Rugby League Club, scoring tries for fun.

Last year she scored 37 tries for the season in the under 6s and now she’s relishing the prospect of stepping up to the under 8s which is combined with the under 9s age group.

But she hasn’t been resting on her laurels, proud Grandmother Gail Whitelaw shared some of the preseason training Kendal has been working on.

“She hasn’t relaxed, putting in a big effort for a seven-year-old,” she said.

“She loves her training, both her grandparents put a lot of time into helping her.

“One thing she does is run up the stairs, 53 of them, beside The Golden Sands Tavern.

“Footy training twice a week and a gym session once a week at Two Wolf Crossfit.

“Kendal is showing that putting in the hard yards is paying off.

“She has just taken out Under 8 Girls Age Champion at Little Athletics and received a medal for 100 percent attendance at Nambucca Surf Club’s Nippers Presentation on Sunday.

“Kendal is now looking forward to the new season with Nambucca Roosters Juniors,” said Gail.

By David WIGLEY