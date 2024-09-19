Kendall Blues batter Beechwood to take Grand Final glory



THE air was thick with anticipation at Kendall Showground on Saturday 14 September as the local football community gathered to witness a Grand Final clash between the Kendall Blues and the Beechwood Shamrocks.

With the stage set for an intense battle it was the Blues who drew first blood.

Rhys Hanlon wasted no time in making his mark on the game, crossing the try line to put the Blues ahead early.

Jack Chapman’s successful conversion took the scoreboard to 6-0.

The Blues soon added to their tally through a Ryan Long try, before Alex Pearce’s accuracy off the kicking tee gave his side a 12 point lead.

Jye Rousell then got in on the try-scoring action to further compound the Shamrocks’ woes.

Despite the early scoreline, the Shamrocks eventually found their rhythm and Corey Gilmore broke through the Blues defensive line to score a crucial try.

Nathan Nicholls’ conversion was successful, narrowing the gap to 16-6 and injecting a sense of belief into the Shamrocks camp just before halftime.

Buoyed by their lead the Blues continued to push forward in the second half.

Jack Chapman went over the try line next and successfully kicked his own conversion, extending the Blues’ lead to sixteen points.

The Shamrocks, refusing to back down, fought back with a Jared Hollis try and Nicholls conversion, reducing the deficit to 22-12.

Rhys Hanlon then stamped his authority once more, crossing the line for his second try to restore the Blues lead.

In a pivotal moment, Kaine Cafe’s interception and subsequent try for the Blues left the Shamrocks reeling and the Kendall fans roaring, with the margin widened to 34-12.

The final minutes of the game saw Daniel Weightman put the icing on the cake with another try for the Blues.

Jack Chapman’s successful conversion sealed the deal, with the final score a resounding 40-12 victory for the Kendall Blues.

On a day where the sportsmanship displayed by both teams was commendable, Shamrocks captain Harry Hanley graciously acknowledged the Blues’ triumph, highlighting the respect held between both teams.

“The Blues have been the standard all year and are well deserving of the win today,” he said.

Kendall player/coach James Kennedy expressed his pride in the team’s achievement.

“We are the first team in 20 years to go back to back grand final winners,” he said.

”To achieve this it comes down to effort and turning up for each other every week.

“I’m so proud of each and everyone of you.”

With their names now etched in the annals of local sporting history, the Kendall Blues can bask in the glory of their victory and celebrate their status as Hastings District Rugby League Champions.

By Kim AMBROSE

