Kendall’s Produce Exchange: Sharing more than fruit and veggies



THE Kendall Produce Exchange is attracting an array of growers to its Sunday events, who share in far more than just fresh fruit and vegetables.

The Exchange provides a platform for local residents to come together and share their excess homegrown produce or goods.



The concept is simple yet impactful – participants bring in vegetables, fruits, seedlings, flowers, herbs, eggs, homemade jams, condiments and more to exchange with fellow members.

Gardening tips, stories and seasonal recipes are also readily shared among the group.

“When I first moved to the area I didn’t know anyone so I created the Produce Exchange as a way of meeting people,” said founder Sheriden Sommerley.

“Over time, the group has evolved with members now also enjoying a coffee or tea together, creating a very welcoming and social aspect to our meeting.”

Member Leanne Johnson travels from Bonny Hills to Kendall each week to attend.

“What I most love about our group are the conversations and generosity,” she said.

“The conversations not only have inspired me to be in my garden, but with every week I am learning something new.

“The knowledge that everyone has is just amazing, as are the products they bring in to exchange with many of these items not available in the local supermarkets.”

The exchange takes place on Sundays from 10-11am at the Kendall Touch Football Fields, located on Railway Street, Kendall.

All are welcome to attend.

For more information call Sheriden Sommerley on 0429 313 089.

By Kim AMBROSE

