Kerry Hines remembered in CanDo Cancer Trust Bowls Day

THE KERRY Hines Memorial Bowls Day for the CanDo Cancer trust takes place on Sunday 12 November at Sawtell Bowls Club on Lyons Road.

There’s games of lawn bowls and a sausage sizzle, raffles, prizes and novelty events.



“The morning starts at 9am with registration and morning tea, with bowls expected to start at 9.45am,” Chris Hines told News Of The Area.

“Apart from a day of fun and laughter, your minimal $10 entrance fee entitles you to bowls and a sausage sizzle.

“There are also raffle tickets available for the monster raffles and meat raffles will also run throughout the morning.

“There are even some novelty events for the bowls itself,” he said.

If you’re a single player or can’t make a full team of four, let the club know and they can put you in with other players.

Chris’ wife, Kerry Hines, passed away four years ago through cancer.

She was an extremely well-known Coffs local.

As well as being a hugely successful businesswoman, she was also a past Coffs Harbour City Councillor, past vice chair of the Coffs Chamber of Commerce, and a keen supporter of local charities.

Kerry was a long-term trustee and committee member of the CanDo Cancer Trust and was also the Patron of the Sawtell Ladies Bowling Club.

“It was a natural progression after her passing to name the event in her honour,” said Chris.

The CanDo Cancer Trust supports patients and families attending the North Coast Cancer Institute.

“The Trust Committee along with the generous support of the Coffs Coast Freemasons, established the trust to distribute funds to those in need.

“Funds are raised through donations and events such as this one organised by the committee.

“The trust is truly local, and every cent raised goes to those in need.”

To date, the CanDo Cancer Trust has helped over 1750 families and given away over $880,000 to families who need it, said Chris.

To book, call the club on 6653 1287 or email office@sawtellbowls.com.au

By Andrea FERRARI