Kew Bowling Club



16th MARCH, 2025

What a game for the final of the 2024-25 Mixed Pairs Championship, with Jenny and Stewart Wellard playing Carol Cheers and Dean Gemmell. Jenny and Stewart were down 13 nil, but fought back to be just 2 points behind after 16 ends. It was anyone’s game at that stage but Dean and Carol were just too strong, winning the game 21-15. A good crowd was entertained with great bowls and sportsmanship. Congratulations to Carol and Dean, and a hearty commiseration to Jenny and Stewart who put up a spectacular challenge.

In Wednesday Social Bowls John Jarvis, Neil Dark and Brett Irwin claimed first prize. The Runners Up were John Hilton, Bob Clark and Ian Poole. Voucher winners were Dave Harvey, John O’Neill, Alf (visitor) and Brad Conway.

In the Friday Cashpot Triples the major prize winners were Dave Harvey, Steve Hall and Rod “Q” Quirk with 2 wins and 21 ends. Runners Up were Karen Campbell, Jeff Wylie and Dee Squires, while Keith Collins, Peter Mauger and Viv Gunter claimed the consolation. Voucher winners were Dave Harvey, Ray Pantlin, Greg Darcy and Viv “McGregor” Gunter.

In Round 7 Open Pennants, Grade 4 lost the Master Board 64-51 against North Haven, but claimed 1 point for a rink win. Grade 6 had another good away win against Lake Cathie winning the Master Board 63-59 and claiming 8 1/2 points. Grade 7 lost the Master Board 56-51 against Comboyne, claiming 1 point for a rink win.

Next week, Round 8 Open Pennants games are played on Saturday commencing at 1pm (arrive at 12:00pm). Grade 4 plays Port City at Port City, Grade 6 play Westport at Westport, and Grade 7 plays Lake Cathie Red at Kew. The Postponed Round 6 games are played on Sunday commencing at 10am (arrive at 9am). Grade 4 plays Lake Cathie at Lake Cathie, Grade 6 plays Port City at Kew, and Grade 7 plays Port City Blue at Port City.

Bowls this week include Wednesday Social and Friday Jackpot Triples, names in by 11.30 for a 12.30 start (mufti dress), with Pennants being played on Saturday and Sunday.

By Andrew RICHARDS