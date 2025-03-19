Key health worker accommodation to attract more paramedics to Dungog



DUNGOG is set to receive new Key Health Worker Accommodation, in a move aimed at attracting more paramedics to regional NSW.

The move is part of the NSW Government’s $10 million investment in key health worker housing for paramedics in regional areas.



That funding is allocated from a $200.1 million Key Health Worker Accommodation program announced in the 2024/2025 State budget, which will support more than 20 projects across rural, regional and remote NSW.

The funding will secure approximately 120 dwellings across regional NSW, which includes the building of new accommodation, refurbishment of existing living quarters and the purchase of suitable properties such as residential units.

It is estimated the four-year program will support the recruitment and retention of more than 500 health workers and their families by providing a range of accommodation options.

“The Minns Labor Government is committed to investing in modern, sustainable accommodation options for key health workers who are the backbone of our regional, rural and remote communities,” said Minister for Regional Health Ryan Park.

“We’re committed to strengthening our regional, rural and remote ambulance workforce.

“The provision of simple accommodation close to work is a major drawcard for healthcare workers potentially looking to take up work in the regions.”

NSW Ambulance Chief Executive Dr Dominic Morgan highlighted the vital role played by paramedics in regional areas.

“The community of Dungog can be assured NSW Ambulance is committed to ensuring people who live in regional locations get the right care at the right place at the right time.”

The Australian Paramedics Association NSW said while the announcement of housing for Dungog was a “step forward”, it falls “far short of what is needed”.

“Without clearer timelines and targets, there is a fundamental lack of accountability and transparency,” a spokesperson for the union said.

No timeframes have been provided at this time, with no detail as to the type or amount of housing to be supplied.