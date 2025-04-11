Kids learn sustainability through hands-on Get Grubby program



THE Get Grubby Program, created to encourage children’s active participation in sustainability learning and fun, came to the Coffs Harbour, Nambucca Valley and Bellingen areas through March.

It brought interactive and educational events to almost 1000 preschoolers and Kindergarten to Year 2 students, from 22 different schools.



Featuring human “Scrapboy” from “Dirtgirlworld” and Get Grubby TV, these hands-on sessions included singing, dancing, seed planting, and the chance to meet and name their own earthworm.

Each session saw Scrapboy engage the audience with his playful songs and activities, sharing important information about recycling, worm farming, composting and living sustainably.

Ten schools received their own compost bins, thanks to the support of Midwaste, to help students turn their sustainability learning into real-world action.

OzGREEN partnered with Coffs Coast Waste Services, City of Coffs Harbour Council, Bellingen Shire Council and Nambucca Valley Council to deliver the program on the Coffs Coast.

Kathleen Hannah, Event Manager OzGREEN said, “Scrapboy’s energy and enthusiasm made sustainability come to life for these young students.

“His engaging approach, through music, storytelling, and hands-on activities, captivated kids and sparked a real excitement for taking care of the planet.”

Jules Laurent from Coffs Coast Waste Services said, “it was a fun opportunity to meet and engage with Scrapboy in person while learning about recycling, composting, appreciating nature, worms, seedlings and having fun.

“These free events were also the perfect way to kickstart environmental awareness in young people, making sustainability fun, hands-on, and accessible, while fostering friendships and collaboration for those joining the program for the first time.”

OzGREEN’s Event Coordinator Lily Kostka said that being part of the Get Grubby Program gave her hope for the future.

“Seeing kids light up as they learned about sustainability – whether through song, composting, or naming their own worm – was so rewarding.

“It’s amazing to watch young people from all backgrounds connect with the environment with such playfulness, excitement, and curiosity.”

For more details about the program, visit getgrubbyprogram.com/families-program-details.

By Andrea FERRARI

