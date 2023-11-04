King Tide Brewery and Cartoon Gallery collaborate on exhibition, beer

THE ROTARIES at the Brewery Exhibition opened on Thursday 26 October in Coffs Harbour, an occasion which also saw the launch of the first King Tide Breweries and National Cartoon Gallery collaboration special craft beer, a project four months in the making.

As a lead up to the 35th Rotary Cartoon Awards to be held at the National Cartoon Gallery from 24 November, King Tide Brewing has teamed up with the National Cartoon Gallery to create the pop-up gallery at the King Tide Brewery to present this special exhibition.



On display are 34 past Rotary Cartoon Award winners of Cartoons of the Year from 1989 to 2022 as well as a video display of 263 category winners.

The opening of the exhibition was attended by members of Coffs City Rotary Club and the Rotary Club of Sawtell, volunteers and staff of the National Cartoon Gallery and King Tide Brewing.

Paul McKeon, a member of Coffs City Rotary and a previous Chair of the National Cartoon Gallery, provided an outline of the history and significance of the National Rotary Cartoon Awards.

Paul noted that the Rotary Cartoon Awards were created by the Coffs City Rotary Club, which has provided over $300,000 in prize money for the awards over the past 35 years and continues to be the major sponsor of the Rotary Cartoon Awards.

Josh King, King Tide owner and chief brewer said, “I’m so excited to have the exhibition in the King Tide Brewery, it’s fantastic.”

Les Davis, Chair, National Cartoon Gallery, said he is looking forward to having great exposure for the National Cartoon Gallery as a result of the Rotaries at the Brewery Exhibition.

Mr Davis anticipates increased numbers attending the presentation of the 2023 National Rotary Cartoon Awards at a special event at the National Cartoon Gallery on Friday 24 November from 6pm.

King Tide Brewing also launched a special collaboration craft beer at the opening of the Rotaries at the Brewery.

The Old News – New World Pils features a special cartoon label produced as a result of a collaboration between Mark Lynch, cartoonist and creator of the ‘Past PM’s’ cartoon, Peter Rektor, Design Focus Resource Pty Ltd, and Sam Rowe, Co Author Design & Media.

The new beer is available for purchase at King Tide Brewery and will be served at events at the National Cartoon Gallery up to and including the Rotary Cartoon Awards on 24 November 2023.

By Andrea FERRARI