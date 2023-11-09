Kinkii Netball building a community on the courts

KINKII (pronounced King-k-eye) Netball, a local group giving Indigenous girls the opportunity to lace up their shoes, get active and become part of a supportive community, has been named the winner of the October round of Greater Bank’s #GreaterMidNorthCoast Community Funding Program.

Based in Stuarts Point, with members travelling from Coffs Harbour and Kempsey, Kinkii Netball is striving to ensure young women of the area are given opportunities that may otherwise be out of reach due to location or cultural biases.

Founded in 2022 in memory of local father, uncle and friend, Robert ‘Massy’ Smith, Kinkii Netball hit the ground running, quickly filling their first team within an hour, and they achieved great success at the team’s first carnival.

The club has continued to gain in popularity, with four teams signed on to play this season.

Co-founder of Kinkii Netball, Mikaela Donovan, said it has been a pleasure to see the club grow.

“Our club is proudly made up of approximately 80 percent local Indigenous girls and women, and we have become so much more than just a club, we are now a community,” Mikaela said.

“We are trying to connect with disadvantaged youth in our community, giving them a strong foundation by guiding, mentoring and supporting them.

“Giving back to the community and ensuring the next generation of young women have opportunities to lead a positive, happy and healthy lifestyle is so important to me.

“The idea for the club was born in my lounge room at home, and I couldn’t be prouder of the way it has evolved over the past year.”

Kinkii Netball player Tamryn Donovan said her time with the team has been positive.

“My favourite experience with Kinkii Netball so far is definitely staying as a group in Newcastle and competing against other indigenous teams from all over NSW,” Tamryn said.

“It has been really good to see all the talent that Indigenous kids have.

“Being able to all play together is something that I haven’t experienced in Saturday netball.

“My coaches have taught me a lot about netball through training and drills.

“They really inspire me, especially watching them out on court.”

Greater Bank Mid North Coast Regional Sales Manager, Jennifer Smith, said community sport has many benefits.

“Netball is great fun so it’s wonderful to see young girls being given the chance to get involved in local sport,” Jennifer said.

“Netball helps build on important qualities to carry through life such as problem-solving skills, the ability to work well within a team as well as wonderful social benefits.”

Mikaela said the Greater Bank’s Mid North Coast Community Funding will go towards supporting players and their families.

“We are extremely grateful to Greater Bank for this funding which will go towards accommodation for our players at the NSW Koori Netball knockouts next year,” Mikaela said.

“In the future we would like to develop a scholarship program for one or two Indigenous players each year to give back to our community and ensure registration is accessible.

“This really is just the beginning for Kinkii Netball.”

For those interested in getting involved in Kinkii Netball, please visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089722968041