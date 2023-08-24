Kinkii Netball Club has visions of a bright future

RECENTLY the Kinkii Netball Club, founded as a memorial team in honour of Stuarts Point father, uncle and friend Robert Smith in 2022, has welcomed both new players and brilliant new player and supporter uniforms.

Robert ‘Massy’ Smith was an avid sports lover, and could always be found supporting his children, nieces, nephews and friends’ children in whichever sport they chose.

No matter the outcome of the games the kids participated in, Massy’s famous saying, “All the lovin’,” was expected after every match.

The team’s uniform honours that sentiment within the distinctive design.

The name ‘Kinkii’ references an area within Stuarts Point that holds great cultural significance to all that have grown up there, and the Club aims to bring family and community together through sport.

Last year they were privileged enough to take two teams to the annual Koori Netball Knockout in Charlestown where the under 12’s and Mixed Opens team made a statement at the carnival by finishing second and third.

Massy’s son, Cameron Smith, took out the Mixed Opens MVP award at the tournament.

Since then, the club has expanded to four teams of ten to twelve girls ranging from ages ten to 21.

As the driving force of the club, coach and co-founder Mikaela Donovan said, “I’ve always wanted to give back to our younger generation coming through.

“How proud I am to have started a netball club which was a thought from my loungeroom floor that’s now come to life.

“(It was) a dream to give our country kids every opportunity right at their fingertips because I know how hard it can be to keep showing up when you’re already behind.”

Considering the future, the ultimate goal for organising stalwarts Mikaela, Natasha Donovan, Elizabeth Dickson and Zoe Gillard is to establish a scholarship program that enables funding support for young Indigenous girls to pursue their netball careers.

Kinkii Netball Club will be holding fundraising events including regular sausage sizzles and a special Trivia Night on Sunday 24 September at 6.30pm at the Macksville Hotel.

Mikaela also thanked the club’s Major Sponsors for their ongoing support: Macksville Hotel, ETC, New River Edge Indian Cuisine and AC Testing Services.

For more information check out the Kinkii Netball Facebook page.

By Jen HETHERINGTON