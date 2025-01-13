Knights’ Bradman turns to Gagai in bid to be the best



NEWCASTLE’S Bradman Best is turning to veteran teammate Dane Gagai in the hope of staking his claim as the NRL’s No.1 centre and winning a debut Kangaroos cap.

Best, who has played two State of Origin games for NSW, was part of Mal Meninga’s Australia squad for last year’s Pacific Championships but did not see gametime.

The 23-year-old Knights centre has shown glimpses of his destructive ability for Newcastle and NSW, scoring a try in last year’s Origin decider.

But Best, whose 2024 campaign was hampered by injury, is leaning on Gagai to ensure he steals more headline moments.

Gagai, now 34, has played more than 20 times for Queensland and won seven caps for the Kangaroos.

“For myself it’s about putting that Blues jersey on again and being the best version of myself and being the best centre in the game,” Best said.

“To put on that Kangaroos jersey is definitely a big goal.

“I think I’ve got a great centre here in ‘Gags’, to learn off him.

“I want to follow in his footsteps and we want to be the best centres in the game.”

Best’s hopes of winning a call-up to the Blues set-up under new coach Laurie Daley will hinge on Newcastle’s early-season form.

The Knights finished the 2024 season in eighth spot and the big question heading into the new campaign is over their halves combination.

Coach Adam O’Brien regularly chopped and changed between Jack Cogger, Jackson Hastings, Tyson Gamble and Will Pryce but never truly settled on his first-choice combination.

Best said the fierce battle for the two playmaking roles only bodes well for the Knights’ fortunes.

“There’s plenty of depth here and the competition and the boys have been unreal,” Best said.

“I’m not going to say names, but the boys have been killing it and it’s a good, healthy rivalry.

“Everyone does talk and the media always talk and want to know.

“But we know what the boys’ strengths are and they just need to come in and just worry about them as halves and the spine.”

By George CLARKE, AAP