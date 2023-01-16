Koala tops the vote of MidCoast’s favourite animals

DURING December, MidCoast Council’s Natural Systems team invited the community to vote on their favourite local animals for a new and exciting project, Wildlife We Love.

The community was asked to vote for their favourite animals from five different categories: mammals, birds, reptiles, fish and frogs.

Knowing what species are special to the community will assist Council to better support the incredible biodiversity of the region.

Based on current knowledge, the MidCoast region is home to 548 unique animal species.

Our diverse habitats include rainforests, wetlands, heathlands and estuaries.

These environments reach from the hinterland of the Barrington Tops to the coast, including the Myall Lakes National Park.

With close to 100 votes, the winners of the inaugural Wildlife We Love species are: the Koala, Manning River Turtle, Green Tree Frog, Azure Kingfisher and Yellowfin Bream.

The community votes, together with scientists’ input will help to develop an education campaign on a range of selected species.

The campaign will include workshops, activities and resources showing how you can help protect the animals of our region.

There will also be opportunities to get involved in citizen science and active conservation projects.

You can keep up-to-date with the project at: https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/wildlife-we-love