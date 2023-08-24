Korora adventurer pens 4WD Treks of northeast NSW

KORORA author Yvonne Everett has published her second book, ‘4WD Treks of northeast NSW’.

In the book she details 25 tours along the coast and over the Great Dividing Range, from the Manning to the Clarence River.

Yvonne is also the author of the popular ‘Best Walks of the NSW Mid-North Coast’.

She and her partner Alan have driven every route in their trusty Ford Everest.

“Alan is the problem solver in the bush, while I research the stories, handle navigation and take the photographs,” Yvonne told News of the Area.

Yvonne has a passion for sharing the heritage, scenic beauty and biodiversity of northeast NSW with others.

“We love to explore less travelled roads and discover hidden delights like ancient forests, secluded campsites and swimming holes.”

NOTA asked Yvonne for her favourite destination.

“Close to home on the Coffs Coast, I love the rainforest routes up on the Bindarri escarpment, and the old Orara gold mining areas.

“For a full day out, you can’t beat the high route through the Nambucca headwaters.

“Stop to climb the volcanic spire of Killiecrankie, admire the lush forests of Leagues Scrub, and the view to the sea from Kosekai lookout.

“Finish up at the Pub with No Beer at Taylors Arm.

“Further away, Oxley Wild Rivers National Park has so much to offer.

“Youdales Hut, Riverside, and Halls Peak are stunning places to camp, with steep access routes that will take your breath away.

“We’ve been to the Wild Rivers many times, and each time I find something new.”

Alan likes the driving challenges and taught himself how to use QGIS to make the detailed maps in the book.

“Not all our treks work out, sometimes we get stopped by a flooded river or a large fallen tree, and have to retreat and return later.

“We always carry a recovery kit including a winch, recovery mats and a silky saw, although we’ve only needed them on the difficult routes.”

Each trek is described with a detailed map and trek standard (Easy, Medium, Difficult).

Campsite facilities are listed, including dog friendly camping, as well as activities such as fishing, swimming, kayaking and walking.

Trip durations are either a day or weekend, with suggestions for combining treks for a bigger adventure.

