Kyeewa Bushwalkers launch beach cleanup

ON the Sunday of the King’s Birthday long weekend a group from Kyeewa Bushwalkers, led by Jean Meiklejohn, incorporated a beach clean up as part of their regular Sunday walk.

The group undertakes walks across the region, covering the Nambucca, Bellingen, Coffs Coast and Macleay areas, and experiencing a range of environments including forests, mountains, creeks, rivers and beaches.



The area of beach covered during the recent clean up was a four kilometre stretch adjacent to Bongil Bongil National Park.

This area of beach is relatively quiet and a collection area for quite a bit of flotsam and jetsam.

Seven walkers collected several bags of rubbish including over 30 plastic water bottles and other items such as a toilet seat, a fluorescent light tube, thongs and sandals, a life vest, a bakers tray, commercial styrofoam bait boxes, plastic bait bags, clothing and many other items.

Meanwhile, the group is also saying goodbye to a beloved member.

“Kyeewa takes this opportunity to say farewell and thanks to one of its ‘favourite sons’ and walks contributor Bob Wheatley,” said Stephen Fox, Kyeewa Bushwalkers.

“We wish him and his wife Susan a successful move to Western Australia.”

Kyeewa Bushwalkers conduct two walks a week on Wednesdays and Sundays and several campouts during the year.

“Kyeewa is not a club but a group of like-minded individuals who enjoy bushwalking,” Stephen said.

“If interested in joining us for a walk please email kyeewa@gmail.com and we will send you a copy of our walks program.”