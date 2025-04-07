Labor gains: polling shows majority government in sight



MAJORITY government could be within reach for Anthony Albanese as Labor opens up its lead over the coalition after week one of the federal election campaign.

With just weeks until Australians take to the ballot boxes, Labor is leading the coalition 52 to 48 percent on a two-party-preferred basis, the latest Newspoll shows.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The result is a percentage point improvement for Labor since the previous Newspoll was published on 30 March.

The last time Labor led the coalition 52 percent to 48 in Newspoll on a two-party preferred basis was May 2024.

The latest poll, published by The Australian on Sunday evening, was mostly conducted before US President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement on Thursday.

Multiple polls show a surge in support for the government over the coalition as party leaders zip across the nation to court voters ahead of the May 3 election.

A Redbridge and Accent Research poll for News Corp, conducted from a sample of 1006 people from 28 March to 1 April, also showed Labor ahead 52 to 48 on a two-party-preferred basis.

The first YouGov poll of the election campaign also had Labor ahead – 51 percent to 49 on a two-party preferred basis.

The YouGov poll of 1622 people was conducted between 28 March and 3 April, with a margin of error of 3.3 percent.

Newspoll showed Labor’s primary vote remained unchanged at 33 per cent since the previous poll, while the coalition’s fell one point to 36 percent.

The Greens’ primary vote was steady at 12 percent, One Nation was up one at seven percent and all others, including independents, were steady on 12 percent.

The coalition has lost ground since January, when it polled 39 percent of the primary vote – an eight-point lead over Labor (31 percent).

Mr Albanese (48 percent) dropped a point but retained his lead over Opposition Leader Peter Dutton (40 percent) as preferred prime minister.

The Newspoll interviewed 1250 voters throughout Australia online between 31 March and Friday.