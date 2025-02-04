Ladies of Paramount Putters celebrate summer



LADIES of the exclusive Paramount Putting Club have celebrated another year of mastering the greens, with a delicious lunch at Tea Gardens’ Tillermans Restaurant on Friday, 31 January.

The group formed seventeen years ago, as a conglomeration of women who routinely tackle the 18-hole course.

The name was chosen as much for the catchy alliteration as for the optimism of being at their best when finishing off each green on Hawks Nest Golf Course.

The incentive to achieve this is based on a novel idea.

“Every Tuesday, when the ladies take to the fairway, they have only two strokes to finish on the green, and whenever they three-put, they have to pay 50c,” said Elsa Jones.

“They also pay $1 for any day that they don’t attend.

“Between $20 and $50 can accumulate throughout the year for any individual – but it gets handed back to each one at the end of the year, and we.. spend it on our annual luncheon.

“It adds a bit of fun, raises the stakes, and makes you concentrate a bit more.”

At the annual luncheon, the best 3-putter for 2024 was Pam Keegan, with five other prizes given out on the day.

“Twenty ladies attended, including Sandra Hargraves, a long-term member who is retiring to Brisbane next month,” Elsa said.

“Also leaving our exclusive club are Pat Dodd, Marie Pegram, Sylvia Bolden and Ann Scott, who are all joining the 9-hole players and we wish them well.”

By Thomas O’KEEFE