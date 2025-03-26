Lake Cathie Bonny Hills Raiders launch Women’s League Tag team



THE Lake Cathie Bonny Hills (LCBH) Raiders will add a new page to their history books in 2025, with a women’s league tag team representing the club for the first time.

“The committee members of the Lake Cathie Bonny Hill Raiders and myself are extremely excited about the introduction of our first women’s league tag team,” said first-year club president Benny Smith.

“With the positive impact of the NRLW, we wanted to develop a platform for senior female players.”

With the season start imminent, the club is still seeking more players to join the team.

“We have spent months campaigning and tracking down players,” Benny said.

“We currently have 13 women registered but would love to have a few more.

“We are always eager to welcome players to our amazing little club.”

Among the standout additions to the team is Amanda Butler, a finalist in the 2023/24 NSW Touch Football High Performance Awards in the Senior Female Player of the Year category.

“We are super excited to see LCBH Raiders build this year with the addition of a women’s league tag team,” said Amanda.

“We had a three year vision to get this up and running but to see it happen so soon is amazing.”

By Kim AMBROSE

