Lake Cathie-Bonny Hills Raiders start season strong



THE Lake Cathie-Bonny Hills Raiders JRLFC have kicked off their 2025 rugby league season in impressive fashion, with strong performances from all junior teams across three days of back-to-back competition.

Round 1 began on 4 April with Friday night matches for both the U14 and U16 Girls League Tag (LT) teams.

U16 LT Coach Amanda Butler was very impressed with her team’s performance, despite their defeat by the Old Bar Pirates.

“Although the final score was 4-14, the game was very close and evenly matched for the whole 50 minutes,” said Amanda.

“Our team hosts a few new players to the club and we are excited to have them join the mighty Raiders.

“Skylah’s strong defensive game ruined several scoring opportunities for Old Bar, earning her the Lake Cathie Tavern award.”

On Sunday 6 April the action continued with two major fixtures; the inaugural match of the Raiders’ first open Ladies League Tag Team, and a highly anticipated trial game between the new-look Raiders U18s and the Taree City Bulls.

In the U18s trial, both sides displayed intense physicality and competitiveness, but the Raiders’ dominance shone through as they secured a convincing 28-6 victory.

