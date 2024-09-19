Lake Cathie-Bonny Hills Under 18s earn spot in Group 3 Grand Final





THE Lake Cathie-Bonny Hills Raiders made headlines on Sunday, 15 September with a courageous performance against the Port Macquarie Sharks at Regional Stadium.

This was not just another game of rugby league; a place in the highly-anticipated under 18s Group 3 Grand Final was on the line.

The Sharks established themselves as the team to beat during the regular season, boasting an impeccable undefeated record so far in the competition.

It was clear right from kick-off however that the Raiders were not going to be just another statistic in the Sharks’ dominant run.

The Raiders got the start they wanted, capitalising on a Sharks error to send Cohen Model across the line for the first points of the day.

Tayte Gibson’s precise conversion added another two points, pushing the Raiders’ lead out to 6-0.

Nait Boyan then extended the Raiders’ lead with another impressive try, putting them a commanding ten points clear.

Despite the early setback, the Sharks did not relent and continued to push forward, eventually finding success through a crucial try to Luke Eather.

While the conversion was not converted, the Sharks had narrowed the gap to 10-4.

Just before halftime, Cohen Model struck again, scoring his second try of the match; Gibson’s successful conversion further solidified the Raiders’ lead at 16-4 going into the break.

The second half saw a resurgence from the Sharks, with Ethan Clarke crossing the try line to keep the game within reach.

However the Raiders’ defence held strong, and the Sharks were unable to make up the deficit, resulting in a final score of 16-8 in favour of the Lake Cathie-Bonny Hills side.

Raiders assistant coach Matt Model expressed his pride in the team’s performance, highlighting strong defensive efforts and the ability to maintain their lead against a formidable opponent.

Special recognition was also given to Cohen Model, who was named Player’s Player for his standout contributions to the team.

Raiders captain Tayte Gibson emphasised the team’s quick start and unity as key factors in their victory.

“The boys went onto the field hard and fast today, with our quick start winning the game,” Gibson told NOTA.

“Our coach, Jason Ferrris, told us the Sharks were coming off two weeks with no games and he knew we could get it over them early, which we did.

“The boys then dug deep and we were able to hold them out until the end.”

The win earns the Raiders a well-deserved spot in the Grand Final.

This is the first year the club has fielded a team in the Group 3 Under 18s competition, as the Lake Cathie Senior Men’s team plays in the Hastings League.

By Kim AMBROSE