Lake Cathie footballers gear up for new playing opportunities in 2025

LAKE Cathie Football Club (LCFC) is gearing up for an exciting season in 2025 with the announcement of new playing opportunities for senior women’s and men’s sides.

The Lake Cathie senior men’s side will enter the Football Mid North Coast Zone Premier League in first grade, while their female counterparts will compete in the inaugural Northern NSW Regional Super League alongside their regular season football.

Men’s coach Shaun Buckley and team captain Sam Wilson are excited for the step up to first grade.

“This is the first year since the establishment of the LCFC that we will be fielding a men’s team in first division,” said Shaun.

“There is a strong depth of talent in our team that would greatly benefit from playing at a higher level and we are looking forward to the season.”

Entry into the Regional Super League sets the Lake Cathie women up for potential match ups with select sides from three Northern NSW Football zones – Football Mid North Coast, North Coast Football and NNSWF – Northern Inland.

This initiative aims to enhance competitive opportunities and support the establishment of a sustainable pathway for talented regional players.

Clubs were required to apply to participate, with Lake Cathie one of eight successful female teams.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for the girls in our team,” said women’s coach Craig Bulmer.

“The introduction of this competition addresses a longstanding need in the area.

“It will be great to see the girls test themselves against the best of the best in the Northern NSW area.”

This sentiment is shared by team captain Olivia Mara.

‘This is our third season together and it is a really exciting time to have this new initiative and to be a part of it,” said Olivia.

“This competition will allow us to take our performance to the next level, which we are more than capable of doing.”

By Kim AMBROSE

