Landmark veterans documentary to screen at Macksville Ex-Services Club



EACH year on Anzac Day we pause to honour those who gave their lives in service to our country.

However, far too often, we overlook the challenges faced by our modern veterans; those who returned home only to fight unseen battles with PTSD, depression, homelessness and suicide.

On Wednesday 19 March a special screening of “The Home Front”, a powerful and thought-provoking documentary by esteemed filmmaker and author Patrick Lindsay AM will take place at the Macksville Ex-Services Club.

The screening, presented by Independent candidate for Cowper Caz Heise, will be followed by an exclusive Q&A session with Lindsay himself, offering attendees the chance to gain deeper insights into the critical issues confronting our veterans.

Federal Senator Jacqui Lambie, an ADF veteran who features in the documentary, will attend the Macksville screening.

Australia’s longest war, spanning two decades in Afghanistan, claimed the lives of 41 soldiers.

However, during that same period, over 3,000 veterans died by suicide; a staggering statistic revealed by the recently concluded Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide.

On average, one veteran takes their own life every five days.

The Home Front seeks to expose the severity of this crisis, highlight the systemic failures in veteran care, and explore tangible solutions.

The filmmaker said it is the “most important project” he has ever undertaken.

“All too often, our modern veterans live in a world of shadows, doubt, pain, and isolation, a world of darkness and depression, of PTSD and unresolved mental issues,” Mr Lindsay told News Of The Area.

“A world where homelessness looms. A world where suicide lurks.

“We excel in training our soldiers to be fine warriors, but we are failing to adequately support them as they re-enter their communities.”

Veteran Dan Brailsford, featured in the film, encapsulates the struggle many face.

“We have to be a certain type of person to be able to go into a war zone, for the enemy to fire a shot and for us to turn and face the enemy and go towards it,” he said.

“The downside of that is we’re not taught how to come down from that.

“How do we assimilate with civilian life? How do we respect our families, and how do we make that transition?”

This compelling documentary supports the findings of the Royal Commission and reinforces the urgent need for its recommendations to be fully implemented.

The Home Front will be screened at 6:00pm on Wednesday 19 March at the Macksville Ex-Services Club.

Entry is free.

By Mick BIRTLES