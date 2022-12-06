Largest Christmas Tree In Southern Hemisphere Lights Up In Raymond Terrace

RAYMOND Terrace has a history of doing Christmas bigger and better than anywhere else in the Southern Hemisphere.

This tree is sure to guide Santa and his reindeer right to the doorsteps of Port Stephens homes where the man in red can enjoy a break from his Christmas deliveries and a quick snack of milk and cookies.



Raymond Terrace can boast the fact that it hosts the largest natural Christmas tree on this side of the world.

The tree is in the grounds of The Rectory and the event is supported by Raymond Terrace Bowling Club.

The lights were turned on at 6pm on Friday and attendees enjoyed market stalls and carols by the Anglican Church Band.

For the kids there was plenty to enjoy with facepainting and a jumping castle.

On Friday members of the community gathered to celebrate as the tree was lit up once again.

Port Stephens Deputy Mayor Giacomo Arnott told News Of The Area, “It’s always an honour to attend the lighting of the biggest Christmas tree in the Southern Hemisphere.

“The community spirit is always on display and to get such a huge turnout from our community is always fantastic.

“Thanks to Raymond Terrace Bowling Club, The Rectory, Hopper the Tree Lopper and Port Stephens Council for giving us our iconic Christmas tree for another year, with a tree lighting event to go with it.

“I look forward to being back again next year – and I wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a safe holiday period,” he said.

By Marian SAMPSON