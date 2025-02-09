Laurieton Fire and Rescue urge community to follow fire rules



A SERIES of fires across Camden Haven over the weekend, some which appear to have been deliberately lit, have fire crews urging the community to adhere to fire regulations.

On Saturday, 1 February, the Laurieton unit of Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) received a call out at approximately 1:10am, following reports a fire was out of control in bushland along Ocean Drive, North Haven, between Cook Street and North Haven Public School.



Thanks to the quick actions of two unidentified community members on their way to work, this fire was promptly extinguished, averting a potentially dangerous situation.

Upon returning to the Station from North Haven, Laurieton FRNSW identified a small abandoned fire on the boat ramp at the bottom of the North Haven Bridge.

The fire was quickly extinguished before it caused any permanent or significant damage.

Later that evening, at approximately 10:56pm, Laurieton FRNSW and the Rural Fire Service responded to reports of a building fire on Houston Mitchell Drive, Lake Cathie.

The fire appeared to have been deliberately lit, likely using builders’ refuse as fuel.

This fire was quickly contained and extinguished.

At approximately 11:50pm while returning to their Laurieton station, FRNSW again spotted an unidentified fire along the lake at Dunbogan.

Upon the crew’s arrival at Dunbogan Reserve, several people were allegedly seen fleeing the area in a silver vehicle with a red P Plate.

The fire appeared to have deliberately lit upon the wooden deck that sits across from Googley’s Boat Ramp, resulting in minor damage.

In light of these incidents, Laurieton FRNSW Station Commander Les King is appealing for community cooperation and adherence to regulations governing the use of fire.

“Although all four fires recorded on Saturday, 1 February were relatively small and quickly contained, they could have easily been avoided,” Commander King stated.

“We all need to ensure we are doing the right thing.

“Decisions and rules related to the use of fires and burning within the community are made by council and not the FRNSW.

“This information can be found at the Port Macquarie-Hasting Council, in their Control of Burning Policy document.

“Or alternatively individuals can contact their local FRNSW station with questions related to this topic.”

By Kim AMBROSE

