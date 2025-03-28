Laurieton Public School celebrates leaders



MORE than 20 Laurieton Public School (LPS) students have stepped into leadership roles in 2025, including as School, Vice, Sporting and House captains.

Nine students have joined the school’s Student Representative Council (SRC).



School Captains Felix and Maya, and Vice Captains Ivy and Kiera, chatted to NOTA about leadership.

“We are all very proud to be representing the school. It is a great privilege,” said Maya.

“I love my school and hope to be a good role model,” Kiera added.

Felix said he would bring the skill of being “inclusive” to the role, while the girls agreed their leadership qualities included “listening skills”, “kindness”, and the ability to “treat others with compassion”.

LPS Principal Grant Timmins expressed pride in the elected student leaders, noting their diverse talents.

“Each member of the leadership team has their own unique strengths, skills and passion.

“They also have a strong sense of responsibility and community and we are all confident they will do an amazing job.

“However, at LPS, we also believe that leadership is not only limited to titleholders.

“By doing your best, taking responsibility and setting a strong example every student has the potential to lead.”

Another cohort of LPS students are leading the way on the sporting field in 2025.

Samantha, Maya, Larni, Harry, Tayler, Max and Brodie have represented the school with distinction, serving as role models to others.

Samantha advanced through several trials before narrowly missing out on selection in the North Coast Tennis team, however she is determined to reverse the outcome next year.

Brodie and Max were selected to trial for the Lower North Coast (LNC) U11s Rugby League team, both leaving nothing out on the field.

Having been successful, Max will now attend a second trial on Friday 28 March.

Maya, Larni, Harry and Tayler represented LPS at the North Coast Swimming Carnival on Wednesday, 26 March.

By Kim AMBROSE

