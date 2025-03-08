Laurieton Public School debaters reach top four of state competition



THE Laurieton Public School (LPS) debating team has earned a top four finish in the Premier’s Debating Challenge.

The competition attracted more than 1000 teams of year 5 and 6 students from across NSW.



Known as the ‘Lorikeets’, the local team was led by LPS teacher Mrs Melanie Strong and featured students Kash, Isobel, Lyla, Gemma, and Etienne.

The competition culminated in a three-day championship camp at Stanwell Tops that included workshops with some of the state’s most experienced adjudicators.

In their first round the Lorikeets encountered Hunter/Central Coast regional winner New Lambton South PS.

Unfortunately their “first debate nerves” got the better of them and they were defeated.

Undeterred, the Lorikeets rallied emphatically, defeating Dubbo Rhinos (Western NSW Champions), Newington Froggies (South West Sydney Champions) and Beecroft PS (Northern Sydney Champions).

The Lorikeets’ string of victories earned them a semi-final clash with the Western Sydney Champions, Matthew Pearce PS Rams.

In a tough debate the Lorikeets were narrowly defeated, taking solace in the fact their opposition would go on to be crowned State Champions.

Mrs Strong commended the team on their ability to adapt to the demands of the competition.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the students’ or their achievement,” she said.

“Each member of our team handled themselves brilliantly both at the camp and throughout the competition.”

Team member Isobel said the experience was very positive overall.

“I learnt a lot from the other teams and adjudicators, my skills have definitely improved, especially my rebuttals.”

LPS Principal Grant Timmins also lauded the Lorikeets on their remarkable outcome.

“The significance of this result has been felt by the entire school community,” said Principal Timmins.

“To finish fourth in this competition is an exceptional achievement and a direct result of the hard work and dedication of Mrs Melanie Strong and the debating team.

“I am extremely proud.”

By Kim AMBROSE

