Laurieton swimmers contest club championships



WITH swimming caps secured and goggles firmly in place, more than 60 Laurieton Swimming Club (LSC) members did battle in the third round of club championships on Monday, 17 March.

Multiple personal bests were set during the championships, alongside the breaking of a club record.

“Cassie Pensisi broke the 20yrs and over Ladies 100 Butterfly record,” said LSC President Ann Pilkie.

“[She] already held the record but broke it by more than a second.”

Full season results will be shared at the club’s annual presentation on Sunday 13 April.

The 17 March event marked the conclusion of LSC’s summer swimming season, which runs from the first week of Term 4 and concludes before the end of Term 1.

During the season swimmers of all ages participate in weekly sessions each Monday at Laurieton War Memorial Baths, competing against others of a similar ability in order to accumulate points.

Despite heats featuring members with similar times and ability, the real competition for swimmers is with themselves.

“It’s not about being competitive or racing each other,” said Ann.

“They’re racing their own time, not the other swimmers, and earning points based on their personal improvement.”

By Kim AMBROSE