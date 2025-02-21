Laurieton Swimming Club pays tribute to esteemed Life Member Michelle Kirkwood



SWIMMERS, supporters and committee members of Laurieton Swimming Club (LSC) have paid tribute to one of their esteemed Life Members, Michelle Kirkwood, who has relocated to Sydney.

Michelle Kirkwood has been an integral part of the club for almost two decades.

During this time she has provided a positive swimming experience for hundreds of children and adults from across the Camden Haven.

Michelle first became involved in the club in 2005 when her daughter (who is now 26) showed an interest in swimming competitions.

Over the years, Michelle’s commitment and passion for swimming has seen her fill various roles, from her initial position as Publicity Officer in 2009 to eventually serving as Vice and Club President.

In recognition of her outstanding leadership and significant contributions, Michelle was awarded a Life Membership to the club in 2017.

Current President Ann Pike praised Michelle’s input, acknowledging her role in the club’s growth and success.

In a statement to NOTA, Michelle expressed gratitude for the time she spent with the club, as well as the pride she felt upon receiving her Life Membership.

“To be recognised with this award was a huge honour and something I am very proud of.”

By Kim AMBROSE