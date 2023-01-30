Lawn bowls gets serious at Soldiers Point

AFTER several weeks of social bowls during the holiday period, serious competition has now resumed at Soldiers Point.

Pennant trials have now commenced and hopes are high for a successful season!

Bowls director, Mark Watt, said the top grade will have the benefit of two “imports” from Queensland and the lower grades are also stronger.

Two Soldiers Point bowlers competed last week in the final of a qualifying round for the Australian Indoor Championship.

After decisive wins in the Semis, Warren Shipley and Michael Beesley had a very close match in the Final with Beesley winning narrowly.

He will now compete in the National Finals at Tweed Heads in August.

New bowlers are welcome at Soldiers Point Bowling Club where they can receive free coaching. Please contact Mark Watt on 49827173.

By Peter SMITH