Layzell pushes Minns over coal community funding



MEMBER for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell has called on NSW Premier Chris Minns to “be honest about the financial blow his government has inflicted on coal communities like the Hunter”.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly during Questing Time on 25 March, Mr Layzell questioned Mr Minns on the programs in place to support mining communities after the axing of the Resources for Regions fund.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“After the election, he (Minns) increased coal royalty rates for Hunter Valley coal, which will add around $5 billion to the Government coffers this year,” Mr Layzell said.

“At the same time, his Government also axed the Resources for Regions fund, which compensated towns for the social impact of mining on their communities.

“What programs does he have to support mining communities?”

In a statement to media, Mr Layzell said coal-producing regions are being starved of funding while producing the largest export income for NSW.

He said Resources for Regions funding allocations were about returning coal royalties to the regions most impacted by coal mining, including funds for councils to address local issues.

“There are many social impacts that mining communities shoulder as a result of having a local economy almost entirely dependent on mining,” Mr Layzell said.

“Some examples are that mining communities put up with the dust and air quality issues, general noise and the visual impact of coal production on their lives.

“Shift work rosters have an impact in how people can socialise together including how they are able to support local sporting clubs.

“A high demand for workers means that it is expensive for building and housing.

“Hot bedding of DIDO (Drive in, Drive out) workers in the community affects rental affordability.

“This is our normal day to day lives as well as increasing the local pressures on families who are not directly involved in mining.”

Responding to Mr Layzell in parliament, Premier Minns said the decision to cut the Resources for Regions fund was made to address “urgent needs in NSW”, and done in consultation with the mining sector.

“We spoke with them right through the implementation of that change,” Mr Minns said.

“The truth of the matter is we were selling between $30 and $50 billion worth of coal to export markets each year, and the past two or three years were record years for NSW.

“We spoke with the industry and said that it was necessary to pay teachers, ensure that police officers were in regional communities and that we could complete essential infrastructure projects necessary for the NSW economy.”

Mr Minns said he was happy to compare his government’s spending on Hunter communities with that of the Opposition, “any day of the week”.

“I make the point that $400 million has been put into the Regional Development Trust Fund, with $37 million allocated to initiatives under the first phase and $50 million allocated to the second phase through the Regional Economic Development and Community Investment Program.

“The initiatives that the Government is rolling out are important, particularly for coalmining communities.”