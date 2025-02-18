Leading saxophonist set for Gloucester return



NIC Russoniello, one of Australia’s leading saxophone composer-performers, is excited to return to Gloucester to present his new concert, ‘Air Mass’.

“I love coming to Gloucester,” Nic told News Of The Area.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“Not only is it beautiful, but the audience is warm.”

‘Air Mass’ marks Nic’s fourth concert in Gloucester, but this time he will be performing solo.

“It is a diverse program,” Nic explained.

“I’ll be performing traditional saxophone pieces by composers such as Debussy and Telemann, but I will also incorporate some beatbox and Daft Punk, along with several of my own compositions, including my new work, Air Mass.”

During the concert, Nic will play from a selection of three saxophones.

Using live looping, body percussion, and audience-generated sounds, he aims to create the impression of a group performing on stage.

Nic’s concert in Gloucester is part of a national tour he embarks on in 2025.

“It’s become bigger than originally planned,” Nic noted, “but I’m very excited about the opportunity to perform in both small towns like Gloucester and larger cities.”

The title of the concert, ‘Air Mass’, was inspired by the fact that the saxophone is a wind instrument.

However, Nic explained that it also reflects the common air shared between the audience and the musician during the performance.

“I will discuss my compositions and the saxophone at the concert,” he added.

“Connecting with the audience on a personal level is essential to me.”

The Gloucester Arts and Cultural Council (GACCI) has collaborated with Nic to bring him to Gloucester.

“It is a fantastic opportunity for the Gloucester community to have a first-class musician perform here,” said Jenny Lindsay, GACCI Secretary.

The concert will be held in the Gloucester High School Hall on Sunday, 31 March.

By Wendy BUSWELL