Learn about the less obvious life at the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden



THE BUSTLING ecosystem of bugs, birds and beasties which exists at the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden in Coffs Harbour is being brought to the attention of visitors.

The entrance to the Garden now offers an ‘Alive with Diversity’ photo display of the animals inhabiting the site, as well free information leaflets on wildlife living in the Garden including birds, lizards, possums, echidnas and koalas.



The ‘Alive with Diversity’ concept was developed by Friends of the Garden members for the Great Southern BioBlitz, a citizen science nature recording project held in late November.

The main aim was to highlight to visitors that the garden offers much more than plants.

Another new offering is a self-guided ‘Our Habitat Our Home’ walk developed to help visitors understand the diversity of habitats in the Garden.

Graham Tupper from the Friends of the Garden told News Of The Area, “The garden is a great place to explore, relax and to learn about our unique natural environment.

“For a free and safe outdoor adventure, why not bring the family to the garden and try out the new ‘Our Habitat, Our Home’ circuit walk through the natural forest areas.”

This circuit is roughly 900m long, starting at the picnic area by Coffs Creek, and takes about an hour to explore at a slow, inquisitive pace.

Painted blue koala signs on the path indicate stopping points to learn about the different types of habitat and the animals that live there.

You can learn about mangrove forests, find a 500-year-old tree and find the best places to spot the Powerful Owl and the koalas living in the garden.

“It’s fun and you’ll learn more about our local Coffs Coast ecology at the same time.

“Teach children and adults the wonder of nature and perhaps they will help protect it,” said Graham.

“There is plenty of parking, shady places to rest and a coffee van here most days over the holiday period.

“Plus, friendly volunteers at the entrance to answer your questions.”

The North Coast Regional Botanic Garden can be found at the end of Hardacre Street, Coffs Harbour and is open from 9am to 5pm every day.

Visit www.coffsbotanicgarden.com.au, www.facebook.com/friendsofthencrbg or phone 6648 4188 for more information.

By Andrea FERRARI