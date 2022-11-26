LED Streetlight Project to provide long-term benefits

WORK to upgrade 284 streetlights to energy efficient technology began this week as part of a major energy efficiency project that will save hundreds of thousands in electricity bills and reduce greenhouse gas emissions for the Nambucca Valley community.

The switch to LED technology will see a 184 MWh per year reduction in power use, delivering savings of approximately $51,000 each year in maintenance and electricity costs.



Mayor Rhonda Hoban OAM said, “Nambucca Valley Council is committed to becoming more sustainable, and the LED upgrade is just one initiative in Council’s strategies to achieve energy and operational efficiencies in the next ten years.

“Streetlighting is a significant expense for Council, costing around $260,000 each year, and with more than 1,400 streetlights across Council’s footprint, the upgrade will go a long way to reducing costs and providing significant long-term savings.”

Council’s Manager Assets Clint Fitzsummons said, “LED’s are far more energy efficient, require less maintenance and have a significantly longer life.

“LED streetlights consuming around seventeen watts each will replace existing high-energy lights that consume between 50 and 100 watts.

“Council is investing approximately $220,000 to complete the bulk upgrade, with the costs expected to be recouped within approximately four years.”

Essential Energy streetlight manager Hamish Wheatley said, “The new LED streetlighting for Nambucca Valley Council will not only provide a more reliable, better quality lighting service, but will deliver savings of more than 58 percent in energy consumption.

“This type of light also provides future potential for other ‘smart’ applications to be added and will allow Essential Energy to more effectively manage the streetlight network and respond more promptly to potential outages.”

Public lighting plays an important role in providing safe, secure and attractive public areas for both pedestrians and motorists.

For further enquiries please contact Clint Fitzsummons on 0427 202 476.