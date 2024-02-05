Leg spin sensation Tyler McInnes named in Bradman Cup and Green Shield Merit Teams of Tournament



CORLETTE cricket sensation Tyler McInnes is basking in glory after stand out performances with bat and ball in the representative arena.

The talented leg-spinning all rounder has struck a purple patch of form this summer and is reaping the rewards with selection in the 2023-24 Bradman Cup and Green Shield Teams of the Year.

It is a top achievement by the St Francis Xavier College student, who is the only player to be named in both Merit squads.

He was joined in the Bradman Cup Team of the Tournament by Salamander Bay’s Lucas Vincent, who finished as the highest run scorer in the competition with 327 at an average of 46.7 which included a superb 119 against Western Zone and 82 against North Coastal.

Sixteen-year-old Tyler captained the Newcastle representative team in the recent Bradman Cup Country Under 16 series, where the Novocastrians finished runners up to North Coastal by a solitary point.

The emerging colt, who is coached by former Test leg-spinner Stuart MacGill, showcased his skills and finished the tournament as the equal-leading wicket-taker with ten wickets at an average of 13.0.

He also tied first in fielding with seven catches and contributed with the bat – posting 118 runs at an average of 29.5 with a highest score of 53.

McInnes also made his debut for the Gordon club in the prestigious A.W Green Shield Under 16s series – a competition that has unearthed future Test greats like Steve and Mark Waugh, Adam Gilchrist, Michael Slater, Mark Taylor, Michael Clarke, Brett Lee, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, David Warner, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood to name a few.

The Nelson Bay junior product helped the Stags reach the semi-finals with Tyler playing a key role by compiling 135 runs which included a dashing 56 runs off 56 balls against Mosman.

He also produced a remarkable spin bowling performance to finish second in the competition with 14 scalps at an average of 8.21.

Those stand out performances earned Tyler selection in the Combined Green Shield Merit X11 – an outstanding feat for the country junior.

An excited McInnes told News Of The Area that captaining the Newcastle rep team was “a proud moment in my cricket education”.

“We came so close to winning the trophy in a fine team effort and then to make my debut for Gordon and gain selection in the Green Shield Merit side was another big thrill” reflected the promising all rounder.

On the domestic scene, Tyler is one of many young guns at the Stockton and Northern Districts club and has shown his prowess as a leg-spinning all rounder in the Newcastle District Cricket second grade competition.

He opens the batting and has maintained an average of 33.2 with 166 runs and is the team’s current leading wicket taker with 18 at an average of 12.17.

Overall, in all competitions combined, Tyler has scored an impressive 739 runs and grabbed 65 wickets at an average of 9.91 with best bowling figures of 5 for 17.

By Chris KARAS