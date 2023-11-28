Legends of Australian music to play in Coffs Harbour

ON Saturday January 27 2024 the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden will host an iconic event six months in the making.

Local event promoters John Logan Entertainment (JLE) have managed to secure three Australian music icons – Glenn Shorrock, Russell Morris and Brian Cadd – for what is being dubbed the ‘Legends Concert’.



It’s definitely a night for lovers of Australian music of the 60s, 70s and 80s, with these legendary performers set to wind their way through over three hours of hits.

“Russell Morris will perform with his band while Glenn and Brian share the stage with the Little Steely Brothers Band,” event promoter John Logan said.

The acts will perform together and separately in what organisers are calling a “galaxy of hits under the stars”.

“You’ll hear hits from each artist’s long career including The Real Thing and Wings of An Eagle from Russell, Brian’s solo hits Ginger Man, Let Go, Show Me the Way and more, Glenn’s solo hits and songs from his time as lead singer with the Little River Band.

“Brian and Glenn will also perform hits they had together in Axiom including Little Ray of Sunshine and Arkansas Grass.”

The promoters said the choice of venue was an easy one.

“We just love this site and locals and visitors will remember the atmosphere of the Paul Kelly concert a few years ago.

“It’s a very special venue, such a beautiful green site and so close to town,” John Logan said.

Tickets are now available via trybooking.com or via jlent.com.au.

Tickets start at $69 plus booking fee.

For more information, contact organisers on 66 528266.