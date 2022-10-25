Lemon Tree Passage Marine Rescue host Mateship Morning Tea

MENTAL Health Awareness Month has been acknowledged by Lemon Tree Passage Marine Rescue who recently held an inaugural Mateship Morning Tea.

The event was designed to bring the community together to chat in a safe environment.



Marine Rescue Lemon Tree Passage hosted the inaugural Mateship Morning Tea for past and present members of the emergency services community and nursing profession as part of Mental Health Awareness Month.

Mick Chubb of Marine Rescue Lemon Tree Passage told News Of The Area, “There’s a lot of good things about living and working outside.

”Living in smaller regional communities has its unique challenges.

“These include fewer services, isolation and resources to respond to extreme weather events are just a few of the things that can be harder to deal with here.

“There were 25 people in attendance for a cuppa with scones and a great chance to catch up as well.”

Mick and the team passed their thanks on to Anne and Sue who organised the morning tea event.

By Marian SAMPSON