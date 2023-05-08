Lemon Tree Passage Marine Rescue receive Yachtsman Life Cell device

MARINE Rescue Lemon Tree Passage has received the generous donation of a Life Cell Yachtsman device for its LT30 vessel.

The device is designed to reduce the amount of lives lost at sea by ensuring all key safety equipment is contained in one place when abandonment is the only option.

The device combines equipment in a flotation device, significantly reducing the chance of safety items being lost or unable to be found in time to abandon the vessel.

The vessel will be able to deploy the Life Cell Yachtsman in the event that they are responding to persons in the water.

Mick Chubb of Marine Rescue Lemon Tree Passage told News Of The Area, “It is believed that LT30 is the first Marine Rescue vessel to have the device fitted.”

The crew of Marine Rescue Lemon Tree Passage are very thankful to Life Cell Marine Safety for their assistance in obtaining the device for their vessel.

By Marian SAMPSON