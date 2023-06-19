LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A celebration of the kindness of strangers

DEAR News Of The Area,

THIS is a letter of thanks really.

My partner, a 95-year-old, likes to save money and he likes to shop with that in mind.

I have started shopping online because I hate shopping so that leaves one person at a bit of a loss.

Now he goes off on his own for his shopping “hit”.

So first to buy a RAT test kit.

At a retail outlet he was told the Library supplies them free!

The Library insisted he have several ‘just in case’.

Leaving his walking stick on the roof of the car he headed for the supermarket with an obvious result, but a thoughtful motorcyclist watched the stick fall and quickly informed the old fella.

Then a kindly lass saw him collecting said stick and offered her assistance to navigate the road safely.

After shopping successfully for ‘specials’ but forgetting his own bags he had to man handle the loose goods into the car boot – another good soul then offered to assist with the trolley.

He arrived home safely, if a little late, having plenty of socialising and a successful trip.

What lovely people we have in our community!

Thanks to all of you.

L ALLEN.