Letter to the Editor: A hung parliament is the ‘worst option’



DEAR News Of The Area,

THE international financial and security environment is the most dangerous it has been since World War II.

Among other challenges, the next Federal Government will have to deal with two major bullies – Donald Trump and the Chinese Communist Party.

For the first time since WWII, we are facing the threat of big power armed conflict in our part of the world, while at the same time, Australia is in danger of being crippled by a possible world- wide trade war.

The reality is that the next Australian Government will have to make complex decisions quickly and speak with confidence and unity.

These challenges will be difficult enough for a united government with a parliamentary majority.

It will be impossible for the next government to act firmly and quickly if Australia has a hung parliament, where a group of minor parties and independents, many with no international experience or interest, have to quickly agree on a difficult course of action.

Unfortunately there is little serious discussion about improving both our national defence and our weak budget position in the current election campaign.

If either of these go badly for us, there’ll be no money for all the goodies that most of the candidates are talking about.

We can’t have Government paralysis over the next three years.

So for the long term security of our country in these volatile times, I suggest that you vote for either the Coalition or Labor.

The country simply can’t afford a hung parliament.

Regards,

Paul MCKEON,

Coffs Harbour.