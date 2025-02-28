Letter to the Editor: Are we being ignored by NPWS?



DEAR News Of The Area,

IT’S been three months since the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) held their so-called ‘Information Session’ in Woolgoolga about managing the reserves north of Coffs Harbour, and guess what?

Attendees are still waiting for answers to their questions.

The flyer for the event boldly promised a “Q & A session,” encouraging us to submit “key questions” so the session could address what mattered to us.

But instead of open dialogue, we were told our questions would not be answered on the spot.

Instead, NPWS assured us they’d respond in writing later.

Well, here we are, still waiting.

Yes, they mentioned a delay due to the Christmas and New Year period.

But we are now days out from March.

Instead of delivering on their promise, NPWS has thanked us for our “understanding” while they prioritize other commitments.

It feels less like gratitude and more like a polite way of saying, “You’re not a priority.”

The contrast is stark.

When it came to controlling the conversation at the meeting, NPWS had no shortage of resources – one staff member for every six attendees.

But when it comes to actually answering our questions? Crickets.

We were told we had all “been heard.”

I’m beginning to think that was just a tactic to take the heat out of the issues that led to the meeting in the first place.

Now that the urgency has cooled off, NPWS seems comfortable leaving us in the dark.

Let’s be clear: NPWS asked for our questions.

People took the time to provide them.

They deserve answers.

The way NPWS is handling this is not just dismissive; it’s downright arrogant.

Regards,

Paul OSMOND,

Arrawarra.