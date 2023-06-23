LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Changing the Constitution

DEAR News Of The Area,

REFERRING to Mr Weyling (NOTA 16 June), changing the Constitution is a big deal but he must ask himself if an Act of the British Parliament conceived over a hundred years ago has kept up with advances in our Commonwealth for which it was designed as a means of making six individual states equal.

Equality of our citizenry does not rest in our Constitution but, without a Bill of Rights, is via Common Law and a document known as the Magna Carta, written in 1215 and is the foundation of justice in our Constitution.

To pontificate by quoting the Bible is nothing more than religious selectivity trying to address a pluralist society.

Yet, the author goes on to say he will accept differentiation by accepting the inclusion of Aboriginal peoples as a distinct group in our Constitution if the Voice is omitted.

Bit like having your cake and…

I for one will be voting for recognition.

If this includes the Voice, so be it.

Regards,

Peter FARQUHAR.