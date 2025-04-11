Letter to the Editor: Coal to nuclear transition not as simple as Dutton suggests



DEAR News Of The Area,

I AM writing in response to the 1 April article, “Parties Power Through Energy Cost-Relief Measures”, which highlighted Peter Dutton’s comments on transitioning jobs from the coal sector to nuclear energy.

Dutton’s remarks show a fundamental misunderstanding of the timing and scale of the challenges facing the Hunter Valley coal industry.

His claim that “about almost 80 percent of jobs from the coal sector will transfer to the nuclear sector,” as seen in the UK, US, and Canada, does not align with the reality we face.

Eraring Power Station, Mt Arthur, and Mangoola Coal Mines are set to close by 2030, resulting in the loss of 12,000 direct and supply chain jobs.

By 2035, Bayswater and Vales Point Power Stations, along with Ashton and Integra Coal Mines, will also close, leading to even more job losses.

Dutton’s suggestion that a 1.1-gigawatt nuclear power station could be built by mid-2030 is highly questionable.

According to the Nuclear Energy Agency, a typical 1GW nuclear reactor requires around 3,500 jobs at the peak of construction but only offers about 400 direct jobs once operational.

This leaves thousands of workers without employment between 2030 and 2035, creating a significant job gap in the Hunter Valley.

In contrast, the renewable energy sector is projected to employ over 1.8 million people by 2030, according to Jobs and Skills Australia, with that number expected to grow to 2.2 million by 2050.

The Clean Energy Council’s project tracker also shows that in 2024 alone, 4,346 MW of new generation capacity was approved for construction nationwide, worth over $9 billion and creating more than 10,000 construction jobs.

The transition from coal to nuclear is not as simple as Dutton suggests.

A comprehensive and well-thought-out plan is needed to ensure an orderly transition for workers and their communities.

A properly resourced and funded Hunter Transition Authority is crucial to support these workers and provide sustainable employment alternatives.

Sincerely,

Justin PAGE,

Coordinator,

Hunter Jobs Alliance.